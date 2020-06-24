Image caption Police found the 46-year-old man at an address in Eldon Place, Bournemouth

A man arrested on suspicion of murdering a man in Bournemouth has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

The 46-year-old man died from stab wounds at a property in Eldon Place in the early hours of 19 June.

A 31-year-old man from Bournemouth, who was also injured, was arrested on suspicion of murder.

He was discharged from hospital on Monday and taken into police custody where he was put in the care of mental health services, initially for 28 days.

Police said a post-mortem examination found the victim died of stab wounds to the head and body.

A woman aged in her 40s and a teenage boy at the address were also taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Det Ch Insp Jez Noyce said: "Our thoughts remain with the victim's family and all of those affected by this terrible incident.

"Our investigation remains ongoing and I would continue to urge anyone with information who has not already spoken to police to please come forward."

Police previously said both men, the woman and the boy were from Bournemouth and believed to be "part of a wider family group".