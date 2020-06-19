Bournemouth murder arrest after fatal stabbing
- 19 June 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was stabbed to death.
The 46-year-old man was found at a property in Eldon Place, Bournemouth, at about 02:20 BST and died at the scene.
A 31-year-old Bournemouth man was arrested, police said.
Three people - the arrested man, a woman in her 40s and a teenage boy - were taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.
Police have cordoned off the property and urged anyone with information to contact them.