Former Archbishop of Canterbury, George Carey, has had his permission to officiate as a priest revoked.

The Church of England said new evidence linking Lord Carey, 84, to a review into abuse committed by the late John Smyth, had emerged.

There is no allegation of abuse against him.

Barrister Mr Smyth QC, who died aged 77 last year, was accused of attacking boys whom he had met at a Christian camp during the 1970s and 1980s.

Permission to Officiate (PTO) is required for any Church of England priest to preach or minister.