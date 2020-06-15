Image copyright Google Image caption Sadler went on a "revenge outing" to his ex-partner's salon at the Dolphin Shopping Centre, the court heard

A man who armed himself with a knife and launched a "savage" attack on his former partner at her beauty salon has been jailed for 13 years.

Gary Sadler, 57, repeatedly punched and attempted to stab Nahomi Ziraldo at the Dolphin shopping centre in Poole, Dorset, in August 2019.

Ms Ziraldo saved herself by using martial arts skills to break the knife apart, Winchester Crown Court heard.

Judge Jane Miller QC said the victim was fortunate to be alive.

Sadler, of Victoria Road, Poole, was found guilty of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The jury was unable to reach a verdict on a charge of attempted murder.

The former psychiatric patient was stressed by his mother's death and upset by Ms Ziraldo's failure to contact him after the failure of an arranged meeting, the court heard.

'Sustained attack'

He took a steak knife from his mother's flat and waited for his former partner to arrive for work on 11 August, the judge said.

Judge Miller told him: "You launched yourself at her neck... stabbing at her many times and punching her hard in the face and chest.

"It was a savage and sustained attack... It is only by good fortune that Ms Ziraldo is still with us."

The judge said the victim used her martial arts training to break the knife apart, but Sadler continued to attack her with the plastic handle.

Ms Ziraldo sustained minor cuts to her hands and head before two passers-by intervened, the court was told.

Nick Tucker, prosecuting, said Ms Ziraldo had lost confidence as a result of the attack and had been forced to leave her job.

Sadler had also pleaded guilty to possessing a knife in public.

Judge Miller imposed a restraining order, banning the defendant from contacting Ms Ziraldo indefinitely.