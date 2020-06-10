Image copyright Twisted Cider Image caption The fire happened at Twisted Cider in Longburton, near Sherborne

Two barns, a shop and about 5,000 litres of cider have been destroyed by a fire at a brewery in Dorset.

The blaze at Twisted Cider brewery on Bradford Lane in Longburton started at about 14:50 BST on Monday.

Brewery owner Ben Weller said the rollers for the cider belt press had also been "severely damaged" and described it as a "sad day".

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service said no-one was hurt but the cause was not yet known.

Writing on social media, Twisted Cider described the two-and-a-half-hour blaze as "accidental".

Image copyright Twisted Cider Image caption Brewery owner Ben Well thanked the fire service for its "quick response"

Mr Weller said the 10-year-old firm had also lost marquees which it uses for open days, as well as many containers.

'Overwhelming support'

"The fire devastated two barns, ruining equipment and stock," he said.

"Early estimates calculate 5,000 litres of cider was lost. The pasteurising equipment survived but the electrics have melted.

"The cider barn had seen some vast renovations over the past year to turn it into a shop which has now all been lost."

However, he said "within one day" the brewery had received containers from local farm Orchard Park, a local electrician had rewired one of the pasteurisers and Sherborne fish and chip shop, The Abbey Friar, had offered to lend the firm some stainless steel vats.

"I have also received support from Sherborne Football Club, Dorset Food Network, Digby Tap and Oliver's Cafe with overwhelming support from the general public," he said.

Mr Weller said this meant the brewery would be "in a position to start fulfilling orders by Thursday".

Image copyright Twisted Cider Image caption The cause of the blaze is not yet known