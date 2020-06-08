Image copyright DWFRS Image caption The fire service said there was a large amount of smoke in the area

Wareham Forest is on fire again, this time in a new location.

Ten fire engines and crews are tackling a new blaze in the area of Sugar Hill where there is a "significant amount of smoke".

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue said it was too early to confirm the cause of the latest fire.

The initial wildfire which started on 18 May burned for more than two weeks. The cause was thought to have been a disposable barbecue or camp fire.

The fire service, which had been making regular patrols and checks for hotspots, had handed the incident back to the Forestry Commission on Friday.

'Keep windows closed'

Commenting on the latest incident, it said Sugar Hill was closed to traffic and crews were expected to remain at the forest for the rest of the day.

People living nearby were urged to keep windows and doors closed.

One third of the 3,700-acre Wareham Forest is designated as a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and is home to rare birds, plants and invertebrates.

Forestry England estimated that it could take the forest "decades" to recover from the wildfires.