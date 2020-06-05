Image copyright Family handout Image caption Oscar Montgomery was last seen on the evening of the 27 May

Police diving teams have ended their searches for a missing teenage snorkeller.

Oscar Montgomery, 17, was last seen near Church Ope Cove in Portland, off the Dorset coast, on 27 May.

Helicopters from the coastguard, the navy and police, along with RNLI lifeboats and two navy warships, were initially involved in the search.

Dorset Police said it was continuing to make inquiries and was updating the family.

Oscar, from the Birmingham area, was wearing a wetsuit, black flippers and a black snorkel when he went missing.

Image caption He had been snorkelling off the coast of Church Ope Cove

Police urged anyone with information to contact them.

The force said it was continuing to liaise with the RNLI, coastguard and the UK Missing Persons Unit.

Ch Insp Neil Wood said: "Following extensive searches, inquiries are continuing involving local and specialist officers.

"While there may not be visible search activity, Dorset Police remains committed to exploring every line of inquiry to locate Oscar."

Police said on Wednesday that Oscar was with another person when he went snorkelling and the alarm was raised by a third party on behalf of the family.