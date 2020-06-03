Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was walking through Bournemouth's Lower Gardens when she was attacked

A cleaner was left "naked, badly injured and semi-conscious" after being raped, suffocated and repeatedly hit on her way to work, a court has heard.

The woman was attacked in Bournemouth's Lower Gardens on the morning of 13 November.

She later told police she thought her attacker wanted to kill her, Winchester Crown Court was told.

Luke West, 29, of Southampton, denies rape and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

'Couldn't breathe'

Robert Bryan, prosecuting, said the woman was found shortly after 06:00 GMT by a colleague who was searching for her when she did not turn up for work.

He said: "She was groaning in pain but apart from that couldn't communicate with anyone."

Later the woman told police her attacker had approached from behind and put his hand over her mouth, suffocating her, Mr Bryan said.

He continued: "He got her to the ground and began rolling her towards the water.

"All the time she thought he wanted to kill her as there were times she couldn't breathe. He started hitting her face with his fists."

The prosecutor said the woman suffered a fractured eye socket and other facial injuries.

Police later used CCTV to trace the defendant, Mr Bryan said.

A police search of Mr West's hotel room found jeans and a jacket stained with blood which had a DNA match with the victim, he added.

Samples from the victim's body also matched the defendant's DNA profile, the court heard.

The trial continues.