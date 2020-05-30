Image copyright DWFRS Image caption Crews earlier this week were continuing to extinguish hotspots throughout the fire site

A forest fire that has been burning for almost two weeks has been extinguished.

The blaze at Wareham Forest in Dorset started on 18 May but flared up in high winds over subsequent days leaving about 550 acres (220 hectares) damaged.

Initially it may have been started by a disposable barbecue or camp fire, investigators believe.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service (DWFRS) said they will be maintaining a presence at the site until Monday in case hotspots emerge.

A spokeswoman said: "We believe the fire to be extinguished but we are still maintaining a presence because of hotspots [in case they emerge]."

Image copyright Wareham Fire Station Image caption Around at least 550 acres (220 hectares) has been affected

Dorset Police said: "There remains an exceptionally high risk of fire, so please do not use any naked flames, maintain vigilance, and report any signs of heath fires immediately to DWFRS."

One third of the 3,700-acre forest is designated as a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and is home to rare birds, plants and invertebrates.

Forestry England estimated it could take the forest "decades" to recover.