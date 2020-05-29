Portland search for snorkeller Oscar Montgomery suspended
A search for a teenage snorkeller missing off the Dorset coast has been suspended.
Oscar Montgomery, 17, was last seen near Church Ope Cove, Portland, at about 17:00 BST on Wednesday.
Helicopters from the Coastguard, the Royal Navy and police, along with RNLI lifeboats and two Navy warships, were involved in the search.
The Coastguard said the search had been "suspended, pending further information" late on Thursday.
Police said Oscar was from the Birmingham area.