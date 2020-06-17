Image copyright Wyke Coastguard CRT Image caption Helicopters from the coastguard, the navy and police, along with RNLI lifeboats and two navy warships, were initially involved in the search

A body has been found in the search for a teenage snorkeller who went missing off the Dorset coast three weeks ago.

Oscar Montgomery, 17, was last seen near Church Ope Cove, Portland, on 27 May at about 17:00 BST.

Human remains were found shortly after 08:00 BST in the water off the coast of Portland.

Police said the body was yet to be formally identified but is believed to be Oscar and his family has been informed.

Ch Insp Neil Wood of Dorset Police said: "Our thoughts are with Oscar's family and loved ones at what must be a tremendously difficult time for them and we will support them in any way we can.

"I would like to thank all those who shared our appeal and everyone involved in the search efforts."

The force said the death was not being treated as suspicious.

A huge search was launched in a bid to find Oscar, from the Birmingham area.

At one point, two navy warships were enlisted in the efforts to find him.