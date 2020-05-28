Image copyright Ian Capper Image caption Sandbanks Ferry was withdrawn from service on 21 April because of the government's lockdown

A chain ferry in Dorset is to resume service after being out of action for nearly two months, operators have said.

Sandbanks Ferry, which links Poole and Studland, closed in April because it was not viable to continue with reduced demand during coronavirus restrictions.

It then suffered "significant damage" when a falling piece of concrete struck its hull while it was moored in Poole Harbour.

Sandbanks Ferry Company said the service would resume on 17 June.

Maintenance works scheduled for November are also being carried out early so there will be no need for it to be out of action again later in the year, operators said.

The ferry will initially only accept motor vehicles, with drivers and passengers required to remain inside their vehicles and motorcyclists on their bikes. Staff have also been supplied with and trained to use protective equipment.

Managing director Mike Kean said: "While I know this service suspension has been difficult for many, our priorities now are to reassure passengers that they can use the ferry again safely and protect our staff whilst doing their jobs."

Sandbanks Ferry provides a connection between Sandbanks and Studland, avoiding a detour of up to 25-miles (40km) by road.

Mechanical failures caused it to be removed from service for 16 weeks between July and October last year and to operate for only two days over a three-month period the previous winter.