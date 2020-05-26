Image copyright Family handout Image caption Jordan Lane was last heard from on Monday evening

Search teams are looking for a kayaker who has gone missing off the Dorset coast.

Jordan Lane, 25, was last heard from at about 18:00 BST on Monday and had been due to paddle the 12 miles (19km) from Canford Cliffs near Poole back to his home in Barton on Sea.

An extensive search by the coastguard helicopter, rescue teams and three RNLI lifeboats was carried out overnight.

Dorset Police said the search was continuing and appealed for witnesses.

Mr Lane is described as white, 5ft 10in tall, of slim muscular build, with short dark hair - and was wearing green shorts and a long sleeved shirt.

Ch Insp Lance Cliff said: "I would urge anyone who has seen Jordan, or a man matching the description given, to please contact us.

"We would also like to hear for anyone who was out on the water in the area yesterday evening who recalls seeing a kayaker matching the description given and may have information that could help us."

His kayak is described as a 2m (6.5ft) long orange Wave Sport.