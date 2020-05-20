Image copyright Sophie Lake Image caption The aftermath of the fire at Wareham Forest

The number of firefighters tackling at a vast forest fire has been scaled back up to deal with persistent burning.

The blaze at Wareham Forest in Dorset spanned more than 445 acres (180 hectares) and broke out shortly after midday on Monday.

More than 150 firefighters were at the scene overnight on Monday and about 100 are expected to be deployed later.

The forest is habitat for all six species of British reptile and hundreds are feared to have perished.

A spokeswoman for Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We had about 50 firefighters on scene overnight but expect to scale it back up to around 100 during the day as there are still so many hot spots."

She added that crews were expected to be on scene for "a couple of days yet".

Extra hoses have also been brought in to get water from the River Piddle to the burn sites.

Image copyright NPAS Image caption A picture taken from the police helicopter shows the extent of the fire

Overnight the smoke from the fire increased due to the cold temperature.

The fire service said conditions had improved but "smoke continues to rise from the scene and anyone affected by it is recommended to keep doors and windows closed."

Image copyright DWFRS Image caption About 100 firefighters remain at the scene dealing with burning roots and tree stumps

Image copyright DWFRS Image caption The fire service described the blaze as a "large fire affecting heath and woodland"

One third of the 3,700-acre forest is designated as a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and is home to rare birds, plants, reptiles and invertebrates.

Forestry England, which manages the site, said the scale of the impact on the habitat was not yet clear.

Ecologists and volunteers from wildlife charities are at the forest to try and find and rescue any surviving creatures.

Among them are all six species of British reptile - the common lizard, sand lizard, slow worm, grass snake, adder and smooth snake.

Sugar Hill Road remains closed with people being advised to avoid the area.

Dorset Police said the fire was still "unexplained" and appealed for information and dashcam footage.

The fire was beneath some high voltage electrical power lines which have had to be isolated by the National Grid.

SSEN said local power supplies had not been affected.

Image copyright DWFRS Image caption The fire was very close to - and beneath 400kV electrical power lines