Image copyright Bill Beaumont Image caption Smoke could be seen rising above the forest

More than 100 firefighters are tackling a forest fire at a Dorset beauty spot.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire broke out at Sugar Hill, in Wareham Forest, shortly after midday.

A spokesperson described it as a "large fire affecting heath and woodland". Crews are using hose reel jets and beaters to tackle the fire.

Nearby Sugar Hill and Bere Road have been closed as smoke has made them impassable.

Smoke is said to be drifting towards Poole and Bournemouth and the fire service said anyone concerned about their health should close doors and windows.

Image copyright DWFRS Image caption Fire crews were called to investigate a smell of smoke shortly after midday