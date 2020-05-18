Image copyright DWFRS Image caption A 100m cordon was imposed when the fire spread to gas cylinders

A garden fire which caused an NHS 111 call centre to be evacuated could have had "far worse consequences", firefighters have warned.

The bonfire spread to scrap vehicles and three gas cylinders alongside the A31 in St Leonards, Dorset, on Sunday.

The NHS hub suffered a "short interruption" in operations and the road was closed for 10 hours, Dorset & Wiltshire Fire Service (DWFS) said.

The service said it was fortunate that no-one was injured.

Image copyright Mark Burton @DorsetTrafficPC Image caption The A31 was closed for nearly 10 hours

A 100m cordon was imposed when the fire spread to scrap vehicles and an outbuilding shortly after 13:30 BST.

Workers at the nearby NHS 111 call centre, which was just inside the danger zone, had to leave their office and 11 residents were moved to safety.

Fire service manager Katie Cornhill said: "This incident was protracted due to the additional hazards on site, but it could have had far worse consequences and thankfully there were no injuries on this occasion."

She said people should only burn waste in their garden "where absolutely necessary".

About 40 firefighters from nine stations in Hampshire and Dorset were called to tackle the blaze.