A31 in Dorset closed as crews tackle blaze
- 17 May 2020
A main route through Dorset has been closed while firefighters tackle a blaze.
The A31 dual carriageway is shut in both directions near Oakdene Forest Park in St Leonards, near Ringwood.
Dorset Fire and Rescue Service said a fire had spread to an outbuilding near the road.
Highways England said: "Due to the severity of the blaze, the closure is expected to remain in place for some time."
Dorset Police urged motorists to stay away and for residents to keep doors and windows closed.
Diversions are in place.