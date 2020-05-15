Image caption Government funding and empty hotels has helped BCP Council get people off the streets, it said

More than 200 homeless people in Dorset's biggest conurbation have been helped into accommodation since the start of the coronavirus crisis.

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council said extra government funding and empty hotels had enabled it to move more people off the streets.

It said the pandemic had created an opportunity to make a long-term difference for homeless people.

One man who is now in a flat said he felt safe for the first time in years.

BCP, which has been working with homeless charities, said 222 previously homeless people were now in accommodation.

Extra government funding

John, who did not give his surname, told the BBC he had been sleeping in his car but, since the coronavirus restrictions came into force in March, the gym where he showered had shut and he had been using cold showers on the beach.

He is now in a flat and said: "I'm still unable to sleep. I've been sleeping rough a long time. I feel safe for the first time in a very long time. Now I can play guitar. I have access to the internet so I can do a proper job search now. I feel a lot more positive. There is a good future for me.

"For somebody that's been living on the streets for so long, it was amazing. There are people trying to help get people off the streets. They've definitely done it with me."

BCP housing councillor Kieran Wilson said: "After such a horrific period for everybody, it's nice to hear these positive stories.

"We've been able to do this mainly because we've had extra funding from the government and the promise of more.

'Extra learning'

"The situation has helped in some ways because the hotels have been closed so they have been willing to allow us a slightly cheaper rate to put people into accommodation."

Mr Wilson said the council and charities were now able speak to people they had housed to better understand their needs.

He said: "We are hoping through that extra learning we have had we'll be able to reduce that number significantly and help everyone into longer term accommodation."