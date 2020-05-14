Image caption Part of the show would have included talks from the Countryfile team

BBC Countryfile Live at Windsor Great Park has been cancelled due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Organisers SME London said about 100,000 people were expected to attend the four-day event, due to take place from 20 to 23 August.

It would have featured live arena shows, farm animal demonstrations and talks by the Countryfile team.

Plans for 2021 will be announced "in due course" and ticket-holders will be refunded by 1 July, organisers added.

Image caption The event would also have featured live arena shows and farm animal demonstrations

After four years at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, it was due to take place at the park in Berkshire for the first time.

Tim Etchells, SME London managing director, said: "It is with a heavy heart that we have taken the decision to cancel Countryfile Live at Windsor Great Park.

"While we had hoped that the situation would improve by August, it has become increasingly apparent that we will not be able to host the event while maintaining social distancing measures."

Paul Sedgwick, deputy ranger at Windsor Great Park, said: "All of us at Windsor Great Park, along with many others, are very disappointed that Countryfile Live cannot take place here this year.

"However, we fully understand and completely support this decision, as the safety of visitors, exhibitors and all involved with the event has to be everybody's priority at this very difficult time."