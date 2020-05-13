Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Hamish Ellis was jailed for three years

A man has been jailed for three years for a "vicious and sustained" assault on two police officers.

PC Carri King and PC Sarah Donnelly were called to a disturbance in Iddesleigh Road, Bournemouth, on Boxing Day.

Hamish Alton Ellis, 46, attacked both women, kicking PC King as she lay on the pavement causing a facial fracture.

He pleaded guilty at Bournemouth Crown Court to inflicting grievous and actual bodily harm.

The officers attempted to arrest Ellis, also known as Amen Melchizedek, when they were called to the scene shortly after 09:00 GMT.

He knocked PC King to the ground and continued to kick her, police said.

Image copyright Google Image caption The police officers were attacked in Iddesleigh Road

Ellis, of Webbs Way, Bournemouth, then punched PC Donnelly, who subdued him with incapacitant PAVA spray, police added.

In victim statements to the court, both officers said they had been left with lasting pain and psychological effects.

PC King said: "What happened to me was completely unprovoked, unnecessary and monstrous.

"Every day is a struggle to do the basic things in life that anyone should be able to do."

PC Donnelly said she had not been able to return to work since the attack.

Dorset Chief Constable James Vaughan said: "Hamish Ellis carried out a vicious and sustained attack on two of our officers who were just simply trying to do their job.

"I would like to praise both PC King and PC Donnelly for their bravery and courage."