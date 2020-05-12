Image copyright PA Media Image caption Flowers have been left at the pub car park where Mrs Parry was found unconscious

A police officer has appeared in court charged with murdering a woman in a pub car park.

Claire Parry, 41, from Bournemouth, was found unconscious at the Horns Inn in West Parley, Dorset, on Saturday afternoon.

She later died in hospital from a brain injury caused by "compression of the neck", police said.

PC Timothy Brehmer, 41, was remanded in custody by Poole magistrates to appear at Winchester Crown Court on Wednesday.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Police were called to the Horns Inn on Saturday

Previously police said they found Mrs Parry after being called to the pub by paramedics at 15:39 BST.

She was taken to Royal Bournemouth Hospital where she died on Sunday morning.

PC Brehmer, from Hordle, Hampshire, who knew Mrs Parry, was seconded from Dorset Police to the National Police Air Service but was not on duty at the time of the incident, detectives previously said.

The case has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.