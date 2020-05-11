Image caption People began queuing outside Christchurch tip more than an hour before it opened

Traffic jams have been reported on roads around household recycling centres in the south of England as many open for the first time in two months.

People began queuing at Christchurch tip at 07:45 BST and, by the time it opened at 09:00 BST, about 70 cars were already in line.

Traffic delays of 20 minutes were reported near Dorset Council's tip at Millhams, near Ringwood, at 09:00.

Councils are urging people to stay away if possible.

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole Council has implemented additional traffic measures around its household recycling sites to mitigate the congestion.

The authority said the queue at its Nuffield tip in Poole had reached the toy superstore by 08:30 BST.

It tweeted: "If you do decide to come, expect long wait times & please treat our staff with respect."

Image copyright BCP Council Image caption BCP Council urged people to stay away

Heavy traffic was also reported around a number of Hampshire tips which opened at 10:00.

"Queue cams" to allow people to see the length of the queue before they set off were also out of action on Monday morning.

In Windsor and Maidenhead, residents of each council ward are being allocated set days when they can visit Stafferton Way recycling site which reopened at 08:00, although NHS and key workers can visit any day if they bring identification.

On the Isle of Wight, entry to tips is by pre-booked appointment only.

Slough's Chalvey recycling centre has also reopened but similar facilities in Reading, West Berkshire, Bracknell and Wokingham remain closed.

Oxfordshire said it would reopen its tips on 18 May.