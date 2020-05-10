Image copyright Helen & Stephen Jones Image caption There will be no crowds at this year's knob-eating competition, as contestants will be stuffing their faces online

Dorset's annual knob-eating competition is to be held online for the first time.

The event - in which contestants vie to gobble more of the county's traditional biscuits than their rivals - usually draws huge crowds.

But this year 100 competitive eaters will live-stream their attempts to swallow the savoury spheres.

Its sister event, the Dorset knob-throwing festival, has been postponed until 2021.

Entrants in that competition would normally gather in a field to toss the thrice-baked treats as far as possible.

'Quite dry'

Each hopeful in the knob-eating championship has been sent a packet of regulation Moores Biscuits for their heats.

Contestants have a minute to finish off as many knobs as they can manage.

But festival chairman Ian Gregory warned the bun-shaped confections were "quite dry" and "you can't eat very many of them" in such a short time.

"The world record stands at 13 or 14 - that was a momentous performance in 2015," he said.

"But since then no-one has done more than seven," Mr Gregory said.

Organisers said entries had come in from all corners of the UK, including Castle Donington, Ellesmere Port and Cockermouth.

"Obviously lots from Dorset" had also signed up, said Mr Gregory.

Proceeds from this year's event, which begins at 10:00 BST, will be donated to local charity, Weldmar Hospicecare.

The knob-throwing event started in 2008 and now incorporates a food festival, knob darts and games including knob and spoon racing and pinning the knob on the Cerne Abbas giant.

It is expected to return to Cattistock Fete, in west Dorset, on Sunday 2 May next year.

Image copyright Rupert Cake/Chris Ould Image caption The throwing competition sees the savoury biscuits thrown underarm and the competitor must keep one foot on the ground

Image copyright Dorset Knob Image caption Sackfuls of Dorset knobs are usually eaten with Blue Vinney cheese or honey and clotted cream - known as thunder and lightning

Dorset knob explainer