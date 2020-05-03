Image copyright Lulu Cirillo Image caption The bomb was detonated on Weymouth Beach at about 21:00 BST on Saturday

A woman who dug up an unexploded World War Two bomb in her garden said she threw it across the lawn for her dog before she realised what it was.

Lulu Cirillo, 49, was gardening at her home in Weymouth when her spade struck the bomb 10in (25.4cm) down.

She thought it was a large stone and took it inside before taking to Facebook to ask people what they thought it was.

The bomb was detonated on Weymouth Beach at about 21:00 BST on Saturday.

When Ms Cirillo dug the device up, she initially thought her pet Shih Tzu Cica might want to play with it.

She said: "I thought it was a stone so I threw it. It was muddy - I never thought it could be a bomb."

Image copyright Lulu Cirillo Image caption Lulu Cirillo took to Facebook to identify what she first thought was a large stone

She then took it into her kitchen and cleaned it with a Brillo pad in an effort to get a closer look at her discovery.

But when Facebook users suggested it was a bomb, an "absolutely terrified" Ms Cirillo called the police and returned it quickly to the garden before it was taken away by bomb disposal experts.

Image copyright Lulu Cirillo Image caption Bomb disposal experts visited Lulu Cirillo's garden on Saturday

"I was thinking 'hours ago I was cleaning it in my kitchen'," she said.

"They said it was loaded and very dangerous so they took it away and the next thing I heard was they'd disposed of it on Weymouth Beach.

"I'm taking it with humour. I never realised I might have been scattered around Weymouth."