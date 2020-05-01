Image copyright Poole Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

A man who spent five weeks in intensive care with Covid-19 was applauded as he left the unit.

Stephen Parker, 62, remains at Poole Hospital in Dorset but has been moved out of it critical care facility.

More than 40 doctors and nurses lined the corridors to clap and cheer him as he was discharged to another ward.

Mr Parker, whose doctors described him as a "remarkable survivor", said he could not thank staff enough, describing them as "truly amazing".

'Cup of tea'

Eoin Scott, head of nursing, said the critical care team had been "delighted" to be able to discharge Mr Parker.

"Stephen has had a really tough battle against Covid-19 in intensive [care] for the last five weeks and has made a remarkable recovery, given how critically ill he has been," he said.

"He is an amazing gentleman - and a remarkable survivor. One of his first questions when he began to get better was to ask for a cup of tea."

He added Mr Parker had "given all of us real hope and inspiration during what is an incredibly challenging time".

Security manager Mr Parker, who is a former member of the Parachute Regiment, said: "I can't thank all the staff in critical care enough for everything they have done for me. They are truly amazing.

"I feel I'm progressing every day. Everyone has been fantastic."