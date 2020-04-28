Image copyright Family photo Image caption Ian Hateley was "loved by all who knew him", his family said

A speeding motorcyclist was on the wrong side of the road when he was fatally injured in a head-on collision with a car, an inquest has heard.

Ian Hateley, 47, died in hospital after the crash on the B3157 coast road near Abbotsbury, Dorset, in September 2019.

He lost control after accelerating towards a bend on a hill, the hearing was told.

Dorset Assistant Coroner Richard Middleton recorded that the death was due to a road traffic collision.

Car driver Peter Lilley said he had "no time to react" when the motorcycle suddenly appeared in front of him on the "blind bend".

"There was an almighty thud. The windscreen shattered... and smoke was coming into the car," he told the coroner in a written statement.

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on a bend at Tulk's Hill between Abbotsbury and Swyre

Mr Lilley said he and his partner Jean were not seriously hurt, even though the force of the collision left the motorcycle's front wheel embedded in their BMW.

Police said Mr Hateley, from Trowbridge, was with a group from Bournemouth and Poole Bikers when he crashed at Tulk's Hill at about 14:00 BST on 1 September.

According to his bodyworn camera, he had been speeding at 66mph in a 30 limit and 84mph in a 50 limit at times during the ride before the crash, police said.

Mr Middleton said witnesses had described Mr Hateley speeding on the approach to the hill crest.

"He clearly came over the hill on the wrong side of the road," the coroner said.

"I agree with the police that the cause of his death was inappropriate speed and a failure to notice the approaching hazard."

Mr Hateley's mother, Doreen, said the father of one had a "smiley face and was always happy and helpful to everyone he knew".