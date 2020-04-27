Image copyright RNLI Image caption Lifeboats from Exmouth and Lyme were joined by a navy ship and two coastguard helicopters

Two divers who were fined for flouting coronavirus rules in Dorset were from Edinburgh and Cornwall, police say.

The pair went diving in Lyme Bay, sparking a massive search on Saturday after one of them went missing.

He had been reported missing by his friend, who was diving off the same boat, at about 15:30 BST.

Two coastguard helicopters, RNLI lifeboats, fishing boats and a Royal Navy warship searched the area after responding to an HM Coastguard Mayday.

A Dorset Police spokesman said the two men, from Edinburgh and Wadebridge, were reported for "breaches of the regulations".

The force said: "We are unable to confirm the amount of the fine as this will be dealt with by a central administrative process."

Image copyright Royal Navy Image caption The Royal Navy said the missing diver was spotted by an HMS Tyne sailor

Lyme Regis is 437 miles (703km) from Edinburgh and over 100 miles (160km) from Wadebridge.

The lone diver was spotted by a sailor on HMS Tyne after nearly two hours of searching for him.

He was three miles from where he had entered the water, having lost sight of the boat.

Coastguards said he was recovered from the water safe and well shortly before 17:30.