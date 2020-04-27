Coronavirus: Fined Lyme Bay divers from Edinburgh and Cornwall
Two divers who were fined for flouting coronavirus rules in Dorset were from Edinburgh and Cornwall, police say.
The pair went diving in Lyme Bay, sparking a massive search on Saturday after one of them went missing.
He had been reported missing by his friend, who was diving off the same boat, at about 15:30 BST.
Two coastguard helicopters, RNLI lifeboats, fishing boats and a Royal Navy warship searched the area after responding to an HM Coastguard Mayday.
A Dorset Police spokesman said the two men, from Edinburgh and Wadebridge, were reported for "breaches of the regulations".
The force said: "We are unable to confirm the amount of the fine as this will be dealt with by a central administrative process."
Lyme Regis is 437 miles (703km) from Edinburgh and over 100 miles (160km) from Wadebridge.
The lone diver was spotted by a sailor on HMS Tyne after nearly two hours of searching for him.
He was three miles from where he had entered the water, having lost sight of the boat.
Coastguards said he was recovered from the water safe and well shortly before 17:30.
- A SIMPLE GUIDE: How do I protect myself?
- HOPE AND LOSS: Your coronavirus stories
- LOOK-UP TOOL: Check cases in your area
- VIDEO: The 20-second hand wash
- STRESS: How to look after your mental health