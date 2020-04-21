Bournemouth stabbing: Two charged with attempted murder
- 21 April 2020
Two people have been charged with attempted murder after a man was found seriously injured.
The man, in his 50s, was found with stab wounds to his chest and neck in Argyll Road, Bournemouth, shortly after 02:00 BST on Sunday.
He remains in hospital in a serious but not life-threatening condition.
A man, aged 63, and woman, 42, who are both from the town, are due to appear at Poole Magistrates' Court later.