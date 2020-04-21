Image copyright Google Image caption The man, aged in his 50s, was found stabbed in Argyll Road in the early hours of Sunday

Two people have been charged with attempted murder after a man was found seriously injured.

The man, in his 50s, was found with stab wounds to his chest and neck in Argyll Road, Bournemouth, shortly after 02:00 BST on Sunday.

He remains in hospital in a serious but not life-threatening condition.

A man, aged 63, and woman, 42, who are both from the town, are due to appear at Poole Magistrates' Court later.