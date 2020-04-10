Image copyright BBC/Sarah Jeynes Image caption DJs include Radio 2's Sara Cox

Camp Bestival is holding a virtual mini-festival to keep families entertained over Easter.

The family-friendly festival is still due to take place in Dorset at the end of July but is also laying on two days of online entertainment this weekend.

The Stay At Home Sleepover features Level 42, Kate Winslet, Dick and Dom, Mr Motivator and Sara Cox among others.

The event will be streamed on social media and viewers are urged to join in with pictures of their fancy dress.

Festival curators Josie and Rob da Bank said: "We both know what it's like to be cooped up with our darling children for weeks with no break, so we hope we can take your mind off the news and dive into a world of fun, music and family vibes."

Image caption A home workout will be hosted by Mr Motivator

Children will be able to take part in mud pie workshops, model making, circus skills and science experiments during the free event, which will culminate in a fireworks display on Sunday night.

The broadcast, which is raising money for the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust and The Trussell Trust, can be found on Camp Bestival's Facebook, Instagram and YouTube streams from 09:00 BST on Saturday.

Organisers said they were continuing to plan for the main festival, due to take place at Lulworth Castle, from 30 July to 2 August but would be following government guidelines and review the situation on 19 April.