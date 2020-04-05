Image copyright Google Image caption The injured man was found at an address on Dorchester Road in Weymouth

A man found with a serious head injury has died, prompting a murder investigation.

Officers were called to an address on Dorchester Road in Weymouth, Dorset, following a report of a possible assault at about 16:15 BST on Saturday.

The 32-year-old victim was taken to hospital but later died. His next of kin has been informed.

Two local men, aged 40 and 47, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.

The force has appealed for information and a cordon has been put in place.