Image copyright Google Image caption It happened at Lidl in Bridport, Dorset, on Friday

A man accused of licking his fingers and rubbing them on a product at a supermarket has been charged with contaminating goods.

On Friday, a man entered Lidl on St Andrews Road, Bridport, Dorset, wearing a face mask and gloves.

He lowered the mask, licked his fingers and rubbed them "purposefully" on to a product, police said.

A man was charged with contaminating or interfering with goods. Police said he was not a confirmed Covid-19 case.

Benjamin Best, 20, from Bridport, is due to appear at Weymouth Magistrates' Court on 6 May.