Image caption Sunseeker's production facility is based in Pool

Luxury boat building firm Sunseeker has announced it will cut pay and hours as a response to the coronavirus crisis.

The Dorset-based company said the pandemic was having an "unprecedented" impact on business.

It said it would continue boat building but would consider reducing its workforce.

"We have a duty to all of our employees to take any action that ensures our business is protected in the longer term," The company said.

The Chinese-owned company, which is based in Poole, employs more than 2,500 staff and exports high performance luxury superyachts around the world.

It has also supplied crafts for four James Bond films.

Chief executive Andrea Frabetti said the company would be introducing lay off periods and salary reductions for a period of up to two months.

"As a UK manufacturer it is imperative that we adapt in order to maintain our business, our skilled employees and support the UK economy long-term," he said.

He said investment in new models would continue but said the firm was cancelling employee travel.