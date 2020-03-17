Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Players are being urged to "check, double-check and triple-check" their tickets

An outstanding lottery prize of nearly £41m has been claimed, Camelot has said.

The lottery operator appealed for people to check their numbers after a Euromillions ticket bought in Dorset won £40,957,696.60 and went unclaimed.

The winning numbers from the 3 December draw were 18, 31, 32, 38 and 48, with lucky stars 4 and 12.

Camelot said the winner, who did not want to have their identity revealed, could now "enjoy their huge win".

In January, the deadline passed for the prize to be claimed if the ticket has been lost or destroyed.

Under lottery rules, the jackpot needed to be claimed within six months of the draw, otherwise the prize money, plus all interest generated, would have gone to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.