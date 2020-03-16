Stalbridge fire: Blaze breaks out at industrial unit
- 16 March 2020
A "serious" fire has broken out at an industrial estate.
About 60 firefighters are currently tackling the blaze at a unit at Gibbs Marsh Trading Estate in Stalbridge, Dorset, which started at about 04:45 GMT.
No-one has been injured but the fire is creating a "large smoke plume", Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
Local residents have been advised to keep their windows and doors closed.
Skip Facebook post by Yeovil Fire Station
Dramatic video of the ￼significant fire in an industrial unit in Stalbridge still ongoing. As you can see there is a...Posted by Yeovil Fire Station on Monday, 16 March 2020
End of Facebook post by Yeovil Fire Station