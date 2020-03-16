Image copyright Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Residents have been advised to keep their windows and doors closed

A "serious" fire has broken out at an industrial estate.

About 60 firefighters are currently tackling the blaze at a unit at Gibbs Marsh Trading Estate in Stalbridge, Dorset, which started at about 04:45 GMT.

No-one has been injured but the fire is creating a "large smoke plume", Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Local residents have been advised to keep their windows and doors closed.

