Image copyright Zoe Barling/PA Wire Image caption Louella Fletcher-Michie was filmed over several hours as her health deteriorated

A man jailed for manslaughter after giving his girlfriend drugs at a music festival and filming her as she died has been granted leave to appeal.

Ceon Broughton gave Louella Fletcher-Michie, 24, the daughter of Holby City actor John Michie, a fatal amount of the Class A drug 2CP.

She was found dead in woodland near the Bestival site in Dorset in 2017.

Broughton, 31, will challenge both the conviction and eight-and-a-half-year sentence, the Court of Appeal said.

Image copyright PA Image caption Ceon Broughton was jailed for eight and a half years

His trial heard the rapper, known as CeonRPG, did little to help his girlfriend for six hours, as she become "disturbed, agitated and then seriously ill" after taking the drug.

He recorded several mobile phone videos of Ms Fletcher-Michie and branded her a "drama queen" before she died in the woods on 11 September.

Broughton, of Enfield, London, did not seek help because he feared breaching a suspended jail term for knife possession, Winchester Crown Court was told.

A witness at the trial, Prof Charles Deakin, told the jury it was probable that medical intervention would have saved her life.

Image caption Ms Fletcher-Michie was the daughter of Holby City actor John Michie

Defence barrister, Stephen Kamlish QC, told the court Broughton had sought help and had tried to carry his girlfriend out of the woods but was hampered by the hilly terrain and thorns.

A jury unanimously found Broughton guilty of gross negligence manslaughter and of supplying the Class A drug 2CP.

He had previously pleaded guilty to supplying 2CP to Ms Fletcher-Michie and her friend at Glastonbury Festival in 2017.

The Court of Appeal said a judge had granted a hearing which was likely to be held next year.