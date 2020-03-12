Dorset

Boscombe cliff fall: Man rescued after tumbling 100ft

  • 12 March 2020
Overcliff Drive cliff rescue Image copyright Southbourne Coastguard
Image caption A coastguard team used ropes to pull the injured man to safety from the cliff

A man has been rescued after falling nearly 100ft (30m) down a cliff face in Bournemouth.

A rescue team, which included coastguards, fire, police and paramedic crews found the man on Wednesday afternoon.

He had fallen down the cliff off a path at Overcliff Drive, Boscombe.

Coastguard rescue teams used a rope system to reach the man who was stretchered to safety. He was taken to hospital with shoulder injuries.

Image copyright Southbourne Coastguard
Image caption It took almost two hours to rescue the man from the cliff

