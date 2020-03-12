Boscombe cliff fall: Man rescued after tumbling 100ft
A man has been rescued after falling nearly 100ft (30m) down a cliff face in Bournemouth.
A rescue team, which included coastguards, fire, police and paramedic crews found the man on Wednesday afternoon.
He had fallen down the cliff off a path at Overcliff Drive, Boscombe.
Coastguard rescue teams used a rope system to reach the man who was stretchered to safety. He was taken to hospital with shoulder injuries.