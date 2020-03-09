Image copyright Crown Prosecution Service Image caption Jones shot the otter after it became trapped trapped in a net

A fishery owner who killed a otter to stop it eating his fish has been jailed for two months.

Stuart Jones, 54 shot the protected mammal after it became trapped in a fishing net at the Lyons Gate Caravan Park and Fishery near Dorchester in Dorset in July 2019.

He was seen by holidaymakers who reported him to police.

Jones pleaded guilty to setting an illegal trap and killing a protected wild animal at a hearing last month.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Jones had complained to visitors to his campsite that he was unhappy about losing valuable fish and had set an illegal trap as he did not want to spend money on fencing.

When an otter became caught in an angler's net, he took the opportunity to shoot the animal in the head with his rifle.

Mark Gammon of the CPS said: "Jones had plenty of options to stop the otter from eating his fish, but he decided that he would save himself the expense of a fence by shooting the otter.

"He did this with no regard for the otter or the holidaymakers who were witness to this traumatic incident."

Jones of Chilthorne Domer, Yeovil, was jailed for two months at a hearing at Bournemouth Crown Court.

The CPS said it would be attempting to secure a confiscation order for the cost of the fencing which Jones had saved by acting illegally