Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened in the area of the old stone windmill south of Easton, police said

A man has been charged with raping an 11-year-old girl in Dorset.

Dorset Police said the girl was attacked near a stone windmill near Easton on Portland shortly after 03:00 BST on 31 August.

The force said a 22-year-old man initially arrested in September and released on police bail had now been charged with rape and sexual assault.

The man, from Portland, is due to appear at Weymouth Magistrates' Court on 18 March.

The girl and her family are still being supported by police, the force said.