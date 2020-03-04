Charge over rape of 11-year-old girl on Portland
A man has been charged with raping an 11-year-old girl in Dorset.
Dorset Police said the girl was attacked near a stone windmill near Easton on Portland shortly after 03:00 BST on 31 August.
The force said a 22-year-old man initially arrested in September and released on police bail had now been charged with rape and sexual assault.
The man, from Portland, is due to appear at Weymouth Magistrates' Court on 18 March.
The girl and her family are still being supported by police, the force said.