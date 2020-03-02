Image copyright Google Image caption Crossways Playgroup is run from Crossways Village Hall, near Dorchester

A 40-year-old playgroup has been temporarily shut over fears children are at "risk of harm".

Crossways Playgroup which is run from Crossways Village Hall, near Dorchester, Dorset, was suspended for six weeks from Friday.

Ofsted rated the group, which provides term-time provision for up to 24, two to four year olds, "inadequate" following an inspection in January.

The group has claimed "unfair treatment" by Ofsted and the council.

The Ofsted report, published in February, found "weaknesses in leadership and management, in relation to safeguarding, teaching and behaviour management" at the playgroup, which employs two members of staff.

'Risk of harm'

Inspectors also found "leaders have not ensured all staff are confident in recognising some wider aspects of safeguarding" and are "not all clear about procedures to follow".

A letter to parents, seen by the BBC, said: "The purpose of the suspension is to allow time to investigate our belief that a child may be exposed to a risk of harm and for any necessary steps to be taken to eliminate or reduce the risk of harm."

It added it would "review the situation regularly" and warned the suspension could be extended if it needs longer to investigate.

An Ofsted spokesman added: "We do not comment on potential complaints but all complaints we receive are treated seriously and go through our usual complaints process."

Sick leave

Andrew Brewer, administrator at the playgroup, said: "We have been subjected to what we consider unfair treatment by Dorset Early Years and Ofsted and are in the process of engaging a specialist solicitor to take on our case."

He added the group's deputy leader had been on long-term sick leave since September "leaving us with only 50% of our experienced workforce and reliant on supply and volunteer help to continue".

Dorset Council said it had supported the playgroup "extensively on a number of actions" and on its development plan.

A spokesman added the group was no longer receiving council funding for free childcare places as it had been rated inadequate, in line with Department for Education guidance.