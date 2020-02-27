Woman, 97, dies three months after Bournemouth crash
- 27 February 2020
A 97-year-old woman has died in hospital three months after she was seriously injured in a crash.
The pedestrian was hit by a Toyota Yaris in Belle Vue Road, Bournemouth, at about 12:20 GMT on 10 November.
She was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but police said she died on 18 February.
Dorset Police said officers were "continuing to investigate this collision so we can establish the full circumstances".