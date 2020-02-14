Image copyright Bide family Image caption Peter Bide was struck by a car at the junction of The Street and Lower Sea Lane in Charmouth

Police investigating the death of a 90-year-old man who died in a suspected hit-and-run crash in Dorset are trying to trace two cars captured on CCTV.

Peter Bide died when he was struck by a car in Charmouth last month.

A local man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and other offences.

Police said the occupants of the two vehicles - similar to a Fiat Punto and Vauxhall Astra van - were being sought as witnesses.

Image copyright CCTV of white van Image caption Police said one of the vehicles may have been a Vauxhall Astra van

The crash happened at the junction of The Street and Lower Sea Lane at about 19:15 GMT on Thursday 23 January.

Mr Bide died at the scene.

The arrested man was also held on suspicion of failing to stop at the scene of an accident and failing to report an accident.

He has been released while inquiries continue.

Anyone who recognises the vehicles from the CCTV images or who has dash-cam footage should contact Dorset Police.