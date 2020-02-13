Image copyright Google Image caption Another pedestrian died in 2018 after being hit by a motorcycle at the same location

A speeding motorcyclist who had been drinking killed a pedestrian on a dual carriageway and later also died from his injuries, an inquest has heard.

Lorraine Molyneaux, 62, was struck by the Triumph motorbike as she crossed Ringwood Road, Bournemouth, on the night of 16 October.

The rider, James Lewis, 50, from Poole, died six days later in hospital.

Dorset Coroner Rachael Griffin said Mr Lewis had been "driving in drink and at excessive speeds".

She said he had been travelling at not less than 60mph in a 40mph limit.

Clear view

Ms Molyneaux, from Bournemouth, ran across the dual carriageway at about 21:30 BST after leaving work at Turbary Retail Park, the inquest heard.

Her view of the southbound motorcycle was probably initially obscured by cars, the hearing was told.

PC James Howes said Mr Lewis would have had a clear view of the outside lane where the crash occurred, but there was no evidence of the motorcycle braking or changing direction.

Ms Molyneaux was thrown 36m and died at the scene from multiple injuries, the inquest heard.

Mr Lewis' blood alcohol level was recorded three hours after the crash as 137mg/100ml, which was above the legal limit of 80mg, the hearing was told.

He later died from head injuries at Southampton General Hospital.

Another pedestrian died in 2018 after being hit by a motorcycle at the same location, the inquest heard.

Following the latest crash, Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council applied for government funding for a pedestrian crossing which has not yet been built, the hearing was told.

Ms Griffin said she would raise concerns about the site in a Prevention of Future Deaths report.

She recorded the deaths were due to a road traffic collision.