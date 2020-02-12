Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened in a field at St Osmund's School in Barnes Way, police said

A 32-year-old man has been charged with raping a 15-year-old girl.

The teenager was attacked as she walked in a field at St. Osmund's CE Middle School in Barnes Way, Dorchester, at about 21:20 GMT on 5 December.

Dorset Police said she was approached by a man who then forced her to the ground.

Adrian Cordery, from the town, who was arrested on Tuesday and later charged is due to appear at Weymouth Magistrates' Court.