Image copyright Tess De La Mare Image caption Jordon Ibe previously denied failing to stop at the scene of an accident

A footballer crashed his Bentley into a coffee shop and drove off, leaving part of the vehicle behind in the rubble.

Bournemouth midfielder Jordon Ibe, 24, smashed into The Pantry on Plaistow Lane in Bromley, London, on 30 July.

He previously admitted careless driving but was found guilty of failing to stop after an accident at the hearing at Bexley Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Ibe was served with an interim driving ban and will be sentenced by Bromley magistrates on 3 March.

Image copyright Google Image caption The damaged shop front had to be removed from its foundations

The court heard the vehicle hit the premises and a parked car at about 04:50 BST.

Prosecutors had said part of Ibe's white Bentley Bentayga 4x4 was left behind in the rubble of the shop front when he drove away.

The shop front had to be removed from its foundations to be made safe, the court heard.

Jonathan Morrissey, defending, said the player had waited at the scene for a reasonable length of time but no-one was available to exchange details with.

Ibe signed with AFC Bournemouth from Liverpool in 2016 for a reported £15m fee.