Image copyright Mike Faherty Image caption The three-day hearing is taking place at Dorset Police headquarters in Weymouth

A police detective left a junior officer feeling "scared" she would be raped when she was sexually assaulted at home, a misconduct panel heard.

Det Con Nick Gravenor is also accused of inappropriately touching the officer while on duty.

The misconduct panel at Dorset Police headquarters heard the alleged offences happened in 2015.

He denies breaching the force's code of professional standards.

Det Con Gravenor is also accused of using sexualised language to the officer and using the police database to conduct unauthorised searches on her.

Outlining the case, barrister Charles Apthorp said the woman had started to trust the detective and confided in him about her personal life.

He told the hearing the accused made inappropriate comments to her on duty, complimenting her on her "nice bum".

On one occasion they were sent to some tunnels and the detective "attempted to scare her" in the dark, the hearing was told.

"He grabbed and touched her inappropriately to touch her bottom," Mr Apthorp said.

"He sought to exploit her vulnerability for his sexual gratification."

Mr Apthorp said the most serious incident happened when the pair were off duty and Det Con Gravenor went to the the officer's flat uninvited.

'Weak and frightened'

The detective touched her and kissed her against her will before sexually assaulting her on a sofa bed, the hearing was told.

"She felt weak, frightened and was scared she was going to be raped," Mr Apthorp said.

"The contact was unconsented, unwanted."

He added the victim had contemplated taking her own life following the assault.

The hearing, which is expected to last three days, continues.