Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption The patrol car was stationary when the coach ploughed into it

Police have released pictures of a patrol car that was crushed when a coach crashed into it in Poole.

The coach hit the stationary police car and an ambulance as officers and paramedics were dealing with an accident on the A35 Upton Bypass.

The second crash, shortly after 03:20 GMT on 30 January, led to the closure of the major route into Poole for nearly seven hours.

The police officers were not in the car at the time of the crash.

Two people suffered minor injuries.

Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption The crash happened near the Baker's Arms roundabout on the A35 Upton Bypass

In a post on Instagram, Poole police said: "An important reminder of how dangerous the roads can be. This is one of Poole patrol's fleet that was damaged in the coach crash, close to the Baker's Arms roundabout."

Dorset Police said no arrests had been made.