Image copyright DCF Image caption Gemma Cardona and her son Paddy, are active members of DCF

A disabled children's charity founder said she is "devastated" after a Marks & Spencer error "destroyed" their plans for a community space.

The Dorset Children's Foundation (DCF) had agreed to lease the empty M&S store in Bournemouth, and were due to move in this month.

Co-founder Patsy Hallmey said she read in the local paper that it had instead been sold to a property group.

M&S has apologised and said the shop was offered for lease in error.

'Hours of work wasted'

Ms Hallmey said: "We are absolutely devastated as this has destroyed our plans for an amazing, wonderful community space for hundreds of disabled children.

"We signed the contract on 12 December 2019 and were told the keys were forthcoming. Apparently the building was sold in November but M&S didn't bother informing us."

Image copyright dcf Image caption DCF organise events such as wheelchair basketball

M&S denied the paperwork for the site had been completed.

A spokesman said: "We have never intended to offer our site in Bournemouth for short term lease but unfortunately, due to an administrative error, Dorset Children's Foundation were told it was available.

"As soon as we were made aware of the situation, we contacted the charity and apologised for this error. We wish the foundation the very best of luck in securing a new venue to support the great work it does."

Currently the charity relies on community and church halls, and had planned to use the high street site as a hub for counselling and events including wheelchair dancing, art classes and drama groups.

Tilly Brown, whose daughter has life-limiting conditions, said a visual presence on the high street would have shown that "disabled children and their different needs" were "important and accepted".

DCF trustee Alex Deutsch said: "We wasted hours and hours of work done in preparation. We're devastated."

M&S said it would make a donation to the foundation.