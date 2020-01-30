Image caption The crash happened near the Baker's Arms roundabout on the A35 Upton Bypass

A bus has crashed into a police car and an ambulance closing a major route into Poole.

Police and paramedics were dealing with a crash on the A35 Upton Bypass shortly after 03:20 GMT when a bus collided with the emergency vehicles.

Two people suffered minor injuries. Dorset Police said both the police car and ambulance were stationary at the time of the collision.

The road has been closed westbound at the A350 junction.

All westbound traffic is being diverted via the A31 Roundhouse Roundabout and the A31 west to Bere Regis.