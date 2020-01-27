Image copyright Bide family Image caption Peter Bide was struck by a car at the junction of The Street and Lower Sea Lane in Charmouth

A 90-year-old man who died in a suspected hit-and-run crash was an optimist with a "wry sense of humour", his family has said.

Peter Bide, of Charmouth, Dorset, was struck by a car at the junction of The Street and Lower Sea Lane in the town on Thursday.

Police said members of the public, officers and paramedics attempted to help him but he died at the scene.

A local man, in his 40s, was arrested on suspicion of driving offences.

He was held on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and failing to stop at the scene of an accident, and has been released while inquiries continue.

Mr Bide, who was originally from London, had also lived and worked in Yorkshire and Canada, and was "much-loved" by his three children, eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, his family said.

They added: "Peter had a wry sense of humour which never deserted him and he would make light of the indignities and frailty of old age.

"He was unswervingly optimistic and never complained about setbacks he encountered."