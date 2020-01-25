Image copyright Google Image caption Police have appealed for witnesses to the crash between Chalbury Common and Holt Forest

A driver has died after his car hit a tree in Dorset.

The white Volkswagen Golf hit the tree on an unnamed road between Chalbury Common and Holt Forest shortly before 22:40 GMT on Friday.

Dorset Police said the 20-year-old local man was airlifted to hospital but later died.

Any motorists who drove along that road at the time with dashcams fitted are asked to check their footage and come forward if they find anything relevant.