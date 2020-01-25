Man, 20, dies after car hits tree in in East Dorset
- 25 January 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A driver has died after his car hit a tree in Dorset.
The white Volkswagen Golf hit the tree on an unnamed road between Chalbury Common and Holt Forest shortly before 22:40 GMT on Friday.
Dorset Police said the 20-year-old local man was airlifted to hospital but later died.
Any motorists who drove along that road at the time with dashcams fitted are asked to check their footage and come forward if they find anything relevant.